New Mexico hosts Thompson and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (15-10, 5-7 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-12, 6-6 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (15-10, 5-7 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-12, 6-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits New Mexico after Tatum Thompson scored 21 points in Boise State’s 67-61 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 9-8 in home games. New Mexico is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 5-7 in MWC play. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

New Mexico averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 70.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 69.0 New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.5 points for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.6 points for the Broncos. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.