New Mexico hosts San Diego State after Cumber’s 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (15-7, 4-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-9, 6-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces San Diego State after Viane Cumber scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 89-80 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos are 9-6 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cumber averaging 5.3.

The Aztecs are 4-5 in MWC play. San Diego State averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

New Mexico averages 73.3 points, 12.3 more per game than the 61.0 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.9 points for the Aztecs. Adryana Quezada is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

