New Mexico hosts Heaton and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (2-24, 1-13 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-12, 8-6 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (2-24, 1-13 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-12, 8-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits New Mexico after Jamisyn Heaton scored 20 points in Utah State’s 82-77 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 10-8 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 1-13 in conference games. Utah State is 1-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game New Mexico allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.9 points. Elise Livingston is shooting 35.9% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

