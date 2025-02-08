New Hampshire knocks off NJIT 80-69

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 18 points helped New Hampshire defeat NJIT 80-69 on Saturday. Pissis shot 6 of…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 18 points helped New Hampshire defeat NJIT 80-69 on Saturday.

Pissis shot 6 of 20 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Wildcats (6-19, 4-6 America East Conference). Khalil Badru added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Jon O’Neill shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Highlanders (5-20, 2-8) were led in scoring by Tim Moore Jr. and Tariq Francis, each with 22 points. Moore had seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

