New Hampshire hosts Albany following DeChent’s 23-point outing

Albany Great Danes (21-5, 11-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (10-17, 4-10 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Albany after Eva DeChent scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 65-38 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 at home. New Hampshire is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes are 11-2 in conference matchups. Albany has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

New Hampshire scores 53.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 53.6 Albany gives up. Albany has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Great Danes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is averaging 17.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 54.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.