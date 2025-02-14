New Hampshire faces UMass Lowell on 6-game road skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 2-10 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-20, 1-10 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 2-10 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-20, 1-10 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits UMass Lowell looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The River Hawks have gone 1-10 in home games. UMass Lowell has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 2-10 in conference games. New Hampshire has a 5-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMass Lowell averages 47.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 58.6 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Watkins is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 steals for the River Hawks. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Clara Gomez is averaging 5.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eva DeChent is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 47.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 49.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

