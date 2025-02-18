Nevada visits Clifford and Colorado State

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-9, 10-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-9, 10-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Nevada after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 88-53 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 11-2 on their home court. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-7 against MWC opponents. Nevada has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

Colorado State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.