Nevada takes on Colorado State, aims to halt 3-game skid

Colorado State Rams (20-8, 11-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-18, 6-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada heads into the matchup against Colorado State as losers of three in a row.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-7 in home games. Nevada ranks second in the MWC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 2.2.

The Rams have gone 11-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Nevada is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.3% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.6 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack. Givens is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Emma Ronsiek is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

