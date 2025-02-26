Nevada takes on Colorado State, aims to break 3-game slide

Colorado State Rams (20-8, 11-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-18, 6-10 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (20-8, 11-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-18, 6-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada enters the matchup against Colorado State after losing three in a row.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-7 in home games. Nevada averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams have gone 11-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Lexie Givens is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

