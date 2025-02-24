Nevada plays Wyoming following Sanders’ 30-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (12-16, 5-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-12, 7-9 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-16, 5-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-12, 7-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Wyoming after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Nevada’s 70-69 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 10-5 on their home court. Nevada scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cowboys are 5-12 in conference play. Wyoming is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nevada makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Nevada allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging eight points. Nick Davidson is shooting 57.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Obi Agbim is averaging 18 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

