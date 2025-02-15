Nevada hosts UNLV after Jackson’s 27-point game

UNLV Rebels (20-5, 12-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-15, 6-7 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (20-5, 12-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-15, 6-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Nevada after Kiara Jackson scored 27 points in UNLV’s 75-65 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack are 8-5 in home games. Nevada is the MWC leader with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexie Givens averaging 2.3.

The Rebels are 12-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is the MWC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Brown averaging 7.4.

Nevada averages 65.1 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 62.2 UNLV allows. UNLV scores 9.8 more points per game (75.8) than Nevada gives up (66.0).

The Wolf Pack and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givens is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.5 points for the Rebels. Jackson is averaging 13 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

