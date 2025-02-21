Nevada hosts conference rival Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (16-10, 10-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-17, 6-9 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (16-10, 10-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-17, 6-9 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allyson Fertig and Wyoming take on Lexie Givens and Nevada in MWC play.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-6 in home games. Nevada is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowgirls are 10-4 in MWC play. Wyoming ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Nevada’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 66.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 66.1 Nevada gives up to opponents.

The Wolf Pack and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging nine points. Givens is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fertig is averaging 19.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.