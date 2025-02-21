Nevada hosts Boise State following Degenhart’s 32-point showing

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 10-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (18-8, 10-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-11, 7-8 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Nevada after Tyson Degenhart scored 32 points in Boise State’s 86-78 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 10-4 in home games. Nevada is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos are 10-5 in conference play. Boise State is second in the MWC allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Nevada’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

