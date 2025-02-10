Neskovic, Richmond Spiders host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-9, 5-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-16, 3-8 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-9, 5-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-16, 3-8 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Des Watson and Loyola Chicago visit Dusan Neskovic and Richmond in A-10 action.

The Spiders have gone 5-6 in home games. Richmond averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Ramblers are 5-5 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Richmond’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Ramblers face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neskovic is averaging 13.7 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Watson is averaging 12.4 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

