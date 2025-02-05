Nemeiksa, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off against the Cal Poly Mustangs

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 5-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-15, 2-9 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 5-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-15, 2-9 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gytis Nemeiksa and Hawaii visit Owen Koonce and Cal Poly in Big West action.

The Mustangs are 5-4 in home games. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Koonce averaging 3.7.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Cal Poly makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Hawaii averages 72.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 84.0 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Nemeiksa is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kody Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

