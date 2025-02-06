Nelson, Utah Valley Wolverines to host Ware and the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 4-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-7, 7-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 4-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-7, 7-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Lance Ware and UT Arlington visit Dominick Nelson and Utah Valley on Thursday.

The Wolverines are 8-0 on their home court. Utah Valley averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 5.1.

The Mavericks are 4-4 in conference games. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ware averaging 2.9.

Utah Valley scores 75.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.5 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden Wells averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Ware is averaging 15 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.