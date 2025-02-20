Nelson, Utah Valley Wolverines square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-7, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-19, 2-8 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-7, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-19, 2-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Utah Valley in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Trailblazers are 5-4 in home games. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 10-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is the top team in the WAC with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Dominick Nelson averaging 9.5.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.1 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

