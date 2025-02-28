Nelson scores 25 as Eastern Michigan defeats Central Michigan 84-73

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson had 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 84-73 victory over Central Michigan on Friday. Nelson…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson had 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 84-73 victory over Central Michigan on Friday.

Nelson also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (15-14, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Terry scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Christian Henry shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Ugnius Jarusevicius led the Chippewas (13-16, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jakobi Heady added 21 points and two steals for Central Michigan. Anthony Pritchard also put up 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 16:47 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Nelson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-36 at the break. Terry’s 20-point second half helped Eastern Michigan close out the 11-point victory.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Eastern Michigan visits Ohio and Central Michigan visits Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

