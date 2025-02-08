Nelson scores 22 off the bench, Eastern Michigan defeats Old Dominion 76-70

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson’s 22 points off of the bench led Eastern Michigan to a 76-70 victory against…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson’s 22 points off of the bench led Eastern Michigan to a 76-70 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday.

Nelson shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (11-12, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Terry scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Christian Henry had 13 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line.

The Monarchs (11-14, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) were led by Robert Davis Jr., who posted 18 points. Sean Durugordon added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Old Dominion. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Terry scored seven points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, who led 29-26 at the break. Nelson’s 17-point second half helped Eastern Michigan close out the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

