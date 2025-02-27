Nelson leads Idaho against Idaho State

Idaho Vandals (17-9, 9-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (17-9, 9-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Idaho State after Olivia Nelson scored 31 points in Idaho’s 77-59 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals are 6-5 on their home court. Idaho State is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Vandals have gone 9-6 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho scores 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Idaho State scores 61.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 59.0 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacey Spink is averaging 7.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 14.4 points for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

