Nebraska visits Indiana after Garzon’s 35-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Nebraska after Yarden Garzon scored 35 points in Indiana’s 73-70 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Hoosiers are 7-4 on their home court. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-3 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 17.6 assists per game led by Britt Prince averaging 3.1.

Indiana scores 69.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 63.8 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Indiana gives up.

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Moore-McNeil is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Garzon is averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

