Nebraska upsets No. 16 Oregon 77-71

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Senior guard Brice Williams scored 28 points as Nebraska defeated No. 16 Oregon 77-71 on Sunday night.

Williams was 10 for 18 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Cornhuskers (14-8, 4-7 Big Ten) won their fourth game of the season over a Top 25 opponent. Juwan Gary added 23 points for the Cornhuskers while Rollie Worster scored 11.

Jackson Shelstad scored 16 points to pace Oregon (16-6, 5-6), which has lost three games in a row for the first time all season. Brandon Angel scored 15 points and TJ Bamba added 13 points and six rebounds for the Ducks.

Shelstad made a 3-pointer to get Oregon within 58-53 with 6:02 left to play before Nebraska followed with five straight points. Bamba cut the margin to 70-66 on a three-point play with 56 seconds remaining, but Gary and Williams each hit two free throws to put the Cornhuskers back up 74-66.

NO. 18 ILLINOIS 87, OHIO STATE 79

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Will Riley scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Illinois rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Ohio State.

Morez Johnson Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Kylan Boswell had 14 points, Tomislav Ivisic had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 10 points for the Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten), who went on a 15-point run over a five-minute stretch late in the second half.

Devin Royal scored 29 points — 19 in the first half — for Ohio State (13-9, 5-6), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Bruce Thornton had 22 points and John Mobley Jr. had 18 points.

Ivisic, Illinois’ No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder, returned to action after missing three games with mononucleosis. He played 29 minutes.

NO. 19 MEMPHIS 86, RICE 83

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 26 points and eight rebounds, Tyrese Hunter added 19 points and No. 19 Memphis held on to beat Rice.

Haggerty scored 14 points in the first half as the Tigers (18-4, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) took a 44-39 lead into halftime and won a fifth straight game.

PJ Carter scored 19 points for Memphis, which shot 55% and were 11 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Trae Broadnax had 19 points and six assists, Jacob Dar added 17 points and eight rebounds and Alem Huseinovic had 13 points for Rice (11-11, 2-7), which lost its seventh straight.

The Owls shot 45% and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Rice used a 10-0 run in the final minute to close within 82-81 on a 3-pointer by Dar with 10 seconds left. Carter concluded the scoring on two free throws with four seconds left.

