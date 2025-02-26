NC State visits Syracuse after Bunch’s 23-point game

NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts NC State after Chris Bunch scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 80-69 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 9-6 in home games. Syracuse is third in the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 8.2.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. NC State has a 7-14 record against opponents over .500.

Syracuse’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Wolfpack meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Lampkin is shooting 56.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Dontrez Styles is averaging 10.6 points for the Wolfpack. Trey Parker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.