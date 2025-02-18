NC State visits Jackson and North Carolina

NC State Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

NC State Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts NC State after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 88-82 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-2 in home games. North Carolina has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolfpack are 3-11 in conference play. NC State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). NC State averages 69.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 76.8 North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 assists. Jackson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Hill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

