Nate Johnson scores 18 to help Akron edge Central Michigan 85-82 for 13th straight victory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 18 points to help Akron fend off Central Michigan 85-82 on Saturday…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nate Johnson scored 18 points to help Akron fend off Central Michigan 85-82 on Saturday night, upping the Zips’ win streak to 13.

Johnson also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (20-5, 12-0 Mid-American Conference). Amani Lyles added 14 points and Shammah Scott scored 13.

Ugnius Jarusevicius led the way for the Chippewas (11-14, 4-8) with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Jarusevicius scored a career-high 32 his last time out in a 91-83 loss to Kent State. Anthony Pritchard added 15 points, six assists and two steals. Jakobi Heady finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Johnson scored 13 points in the first half and Akron went into halftime trailing 36-33. Akron used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 60-51 with 10:25 remaining before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.