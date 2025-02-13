Natabou leads Florida International against UTEP after 26-point performance

UTEP Miners (9-12, 2-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-13, 5-6 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

UTEP Miners (9-12, 2-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-13, 5-6 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces UTEP after Isnelle Natabou scored 26 points in Florida International’s 69-59 loss to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Florida International is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Miners are 2-8 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Florida International makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). UTEP has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The Panthers and Miners meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Natabou is shooting 73.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.