Nassim Mashhour scores 24 to lead Oakland past Detroit Mercy 93-83 in OT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nassim Mashhour scored 24 points to lead Oakland over Detroit Mercy 93-83 in overtime on Sunday.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe had 131 career Horizon League wins, tied for most in conference history with Perry Watson (Detroit Mercy, 1993-2008).

Isaiah Jones buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run as Oakland took an 87-79 lead with 1:50 left and stayed in front from there.

Mashhour shot 5 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (12-15, 9-7 Horizon League). Jaylen Jones had 16 points and Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando Lovejoy had 20 points to lead the Titans (8-19, 4-12). Legend Geeter contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nate Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds.

DQ Cole hit a 3-pointer for the Golden Grizzlies with four seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 77.

