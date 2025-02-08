Nascimento leads William & Mary against Hampton after 23-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (9-11, 6-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 1-9 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

William & Mary Tribe (9-11, 6-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-16, 1-9 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Hampton after Bella Nascimento scored 23 points in William & Mary’s 92-71 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Pirates are 3-7 in home games. Hampton averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tribe are 6-3 in CAA play. William & Mary is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hampton’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 61.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.4 Hampton allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Tribe face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Reaves is averaging 4.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 12.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games.

Nascimento is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 53.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.