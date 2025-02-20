Nascimento and William & Mary host N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (14-9, 10-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-13, 7-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (14-9, 10-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-13, 7-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces N.C. A&T after Bella Nascimento scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 82-59 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tribe are 4-3 on their home court. William & Mary is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 10-2 in conference games. N.C. A&T is fifth in the CAA scoring 62.7 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

William & Mary averages 61.5 points, 7.3 more per game than the 54.2 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 62.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 66.5 William & Mary allows to opponents.

The Tribe and Aggies meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nascimento is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tribe. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

Maleia Bracone averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jordyn Dorsey is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

