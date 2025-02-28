Napper leads Radford against Charleston Southern after 24-point performance

Radford Highlanders (13-15, 10-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-15, 9-6 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (13-15, 10-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-15, 9-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Charleston Southern after Taylor Napper scored 24 points in Radford’s 80-78 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 6-6 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Catherine Alben averaging 7.3.

The Highlanders are 10-5 in Big South play. Radford is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Charleston Southern is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 62.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 67.0 Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 59.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.