N.C. A&T visits Campbell following Duggan’s 23-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-20, 0-11 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-11, 8-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts N.C. A&T after Colby Duggan scored 23 points in Campbell’s 76-58 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-4 at home. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Duggan averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 0-11 in CAA play. N.C. A&T gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Campbell is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than Campbell allows to opponents (65.6).

The Fighting Camels and Aggies meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggan is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 10.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies. Ryan Forrest is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 69.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

