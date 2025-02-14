N.C. A&T plays Northeastern for conference showdown

North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-9, 9-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-19, 0-11 CAA) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (13-9, 9-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-19, 0-11 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Jegede and Northeastern host Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T in CAA play.

The Huskies are 0-8 on their home court. Northeastern is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 9-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T ranks fifth in the CAA with 12.8 assists per game led by Maleia Bracone averaging 3.5.

Northeastern is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 36.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jegede is averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is shooting 37.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 48.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

