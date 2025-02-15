N.C. A&T hosts Charleston (SC) after Lamothe’s 21-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 9-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-21, 1-12 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-7, 9-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-21, 1-12 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Charleston (SC) after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 60-59 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies have gone 3-8 in home games. N.C. A&T is seventh in the CAA scoring 71.9 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Cougars are 9-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 6.8.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 77.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 78.2 N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Lamothe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Brzovic is averaging 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

