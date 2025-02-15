Myers scores 28 and Western Illinois downs Morehead State 72-67

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers scored 28 points as Western Illinois beat Morehead State 72-67 on Saturday. Myers shot…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Myers scored 28 points as Western Illinois beat Morehead State 72-67 on Saturday.

Myers shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Leathernecks (10-17, 4-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Trey Deveaux scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds. Marko Maletic had 14 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Anouar Mellouk led the Eagles (14-13, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kenny White Jr. added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Morehead State. Khouri Carvey finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.