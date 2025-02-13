Myers, Portland State Vikings to host Towt and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-10, 6-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-10, 6-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carson Towt and Northern Arizona take on Qiant Myers and Portland State in Big Sky action.

The Vikings are 8-1 in home games. Portland State is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks are 5-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Portland State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Northern Arizona scores 6.6 more points per game (77.6) than Portland State gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 19.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

