Murrell leads No. 25 Ole Miss against LSU after 24-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss takes on LSU after Matthew Murrell scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 98-84 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 10-3 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.7.

The Rebels are 6-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 16-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

LSU’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 6.3 more points per game (78.6) than LSU gives up (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Carter is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 11.1 points and four assists for the Rebels. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

