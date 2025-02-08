Murray State visits Valparaiso following Young’s 25-point game

Murray State Racers (14-6, 8-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-14, 4-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (14-6, 8-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-14, 4-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Valparaiso after Katelyn Young scored 25 points in Murray State’s 79-70 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons are 4-4 in home games. Valparaiso gives up 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Racers have gone 8-3 against MVC opponents. Murray State is second in the MVC with 18.6 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.1.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

Ford is averaging 15.4 points, six rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Racers. Young is averaging 23.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

