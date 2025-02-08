Murray State visits Valparaiso after Wright’s 32-point outing

Murray State Racers (11-13, 5-8 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-14, 3-10 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (11-13, 5-8 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-14, 3-10 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Murray State after All Wright scored 32 points in Valparaiso’s 80-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons have gone 8-5 in home games. Valparaiso is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Racers are 5-8 in MVC play. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Nick Ellington averaging 6.3.

Valparaiso is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.