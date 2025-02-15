Murray State takes on Northern Iowa following Young’s 27-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 8-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-7, 9-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 8-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-7, 9-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Northern Iowa after Katelyn Young scored 27 points in Murray State’s 92-86 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers are 8-2 in home games. Murray State is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 8-5 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 73.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 73.6 Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Kayba Laube is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

