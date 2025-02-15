Murray State hosts Northern Iowa after Anderson’s 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-13, 7-8 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-13, 7-8 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Murray State after Tytan Anderson scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 88-73 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers have gone 6-5 in home games. Murray State scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 11-4 in conference games. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Anderson averaging 8.8.

Murray State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa scores 5.9 more points per game (74.9) than Murray State gives up (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

