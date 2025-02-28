Murray-Boyles and South Carolina host Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-17, 1-14 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts Arkansas after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points in South Carolina’s 101-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 9-7 on their home court. South Carolina allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 6-9 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.6 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.5.

South Carolina is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Arkansas allows to opponents. Arkansas averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than South Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Murray-Boyles is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Adou Thiero is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Zvonimir Ivisic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

