Murauskas and the Saint Mary’s Gaels visit conference foe San Francisco

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-3, 10-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (18-6, 8-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Dons have gone 14-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 1.6.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is ninth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.9.

San Francisco scores 76.0 points, 15.2 more per game than the 60.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

