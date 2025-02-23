Mukeba’s 22 lead Oakland past Cleveland State 91-86 in OT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 22 points helped Oakland defeat Cleveland State 91-86 in overtime on…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr.’s 22 points helped Oakland defeat Cleveland State 91-86 in overtime on Sunday night.

Mukeba added 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (13-16, 10-8 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. D.Q. Cole shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding eight assists and seven rebounds.

Isaiah Jones made a layup that gave Oakland an 83-81 lead with 1:51 to play and Cole made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Mukeba made a layup that made it 77-all with 28 seconds left in regulation and, after Je’Shawn Stevenson missed a jumper just before the buzzer, forced overtime.

The Vikings (19-10, 13-5) were led by Chase Robinson, who recorded 18 points, four assists and two steals. Cleveland State also got 16 points and three steals from Stevenson. Tahj Staveskie had 15 points.

