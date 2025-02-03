Muhammad and Northern Illinois host Bowling Green

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-16, 1-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-14, 2-7 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Bowling Green after Nasir Muhammad scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-85 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons have gone 5-5 in home games. Bowling Green is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 1-8 in MAC play. Northern Illinois allows 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Bowling Green gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.8 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Jones is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

