Mpaka and Tarleton State host UT Arlington

Tarleton State Texans (11-16, 6-6 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14, 5-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits UT Arlington after Chris Mpaka scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 67-64 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Mavericks are 8-3 in home games. UT Arlington is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texans are 6-6 in conference games. Tarleton State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.