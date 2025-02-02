Live Radio
Mount St. Mary’s wins 79-64 over Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press

February 2, 2025, 4:22 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs’ 22 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 79-64 on Sunday.

Hobbs shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Mountaineers (13-9, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dola Adebayo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Peacocks (7-11, 2-8) were led by Marcus Randolph, who posted 18 points. Armoni Zeigler added 17 points and four steals for Saint Peter’s. Adetokunbo Bakare had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

