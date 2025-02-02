Mount St. Mary’s wins 79-64 over Saint Peter’s

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs’ 22 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 79-64 on Sunday. Hobbs…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs’ 22 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 79-64 on Sunday.

Hobbs shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Mountaineers (13-9, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dola Adebayo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Peacocks (7-11, 2-8) were led by Marcus Randolph, who posted 18 points. Armoni Zeigler added 17 points and four steals for Saint Peter’s. Adetokunbo Bakare had 11 points.

