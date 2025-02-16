Mount St. Mary’s beats Canisius 73-66

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes scored 17 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Canisius 73-66 on Sunday. Keyes shot…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes scored 17 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Canisius 73-66 on Sunday.

Keyes shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (15-10, 8-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Dallas Hobbs had 10 points.

Paul McMillan IV led the Golden Griffins (2-23, 2-12) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Tana Kopa added 19 points and four steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Golden Griffin

