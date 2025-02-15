Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scores 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette knocks off Marshall 79-68

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Marshall 79-68 on…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Marshall 79-68 on Saturday night.

Christian Wright scored 20 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-18, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett had 11 points.

The Thundering Herd (15-12, 8-6) were led by Obinna Anochili-Killen, who posted 18 points, six rebounds and nine blocks. Jalen Speer added 14 points for Marshall. Nate Martin also had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette visits Troy and Marshall visits Old Dominion.

