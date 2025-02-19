Mostafa leads Middle Tennessee against Louisiana Tech after 21-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-9, 6-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-8, 8-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-9, 6-7 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (17-8, 8-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Louisiana Tech after Essam Mostafa scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 87-77 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders are 9-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mostafa averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points, 7.7 more per game than the 68.5 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.0 Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is averaging 16.2 points for the Blue Raiders. Mostafa is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

