Morton and Morehead State host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-19, 5-12 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-14, 9-8 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Eastern Illinois after Jerone Morton scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 80-62 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 9-4 in home games. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Kenny White Jr. leads the Eagles with 6.0 boards.

The Panthers are 5-12 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois is fifth in the OVC giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Morehead State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 66.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 69.6 Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morton is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals. Artese Stapleton is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

